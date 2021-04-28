Boy, 5, dies after falling into mine pit in northern Minnesota

article

A five-year-old boy has died after falling about 70 feet over the side of a mine pit in northern Minnesota, according to Virginia Police Chief Nicole Mattson.

At 4:09 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report the boy had fallen into the mine pit near 3rd Street North and 1st Avenue North in Virginia.

Authorities later found the boy deceased.

The case remains under investigation, but police believe the death was accidental.