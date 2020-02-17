Bon Iver to play 3 pre-election concerts in Wisconsin to support Democratic presidential nominee

article

Eau Claire native Justin Vernon announced Monday that Bon Iver will play three pre-election concerts in Wisconsin in an effort to turn the state blue again in 2020.

The concerts are part of the 46 for 46 campaign, which aims to hold 46 concerts in 46 cities in the lead up to Election Day to help elect the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.

President Donald Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by just over 22,000 votes—the first time the state had gone for a Republican in the presidential race since 1984.

“They say Wisconsin could decide it all in 2020,” Bon Iver wrote on social media. “We don’t take that lightly, so we’re asking fans to pledge to vote in order to gain access to presale tickets.”

The concerts will take place in La Crosse on Oct. 5, Wausau on Oct. 7 and Appleton on Oct. 8.

The presale for all three shows starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. Any remaining tickets will be available to the public on Friday at 10 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.