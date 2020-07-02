Body found in pond near Maplewood homeless encampment after reported drowning

Deputies have recovered the body of a man after a reported drowning at a homeless encampment in Maplewood, Minnesota this week, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reports.

The body was found around 7 p.m. Thursday near the Ramsey County Maplewood Library.

According to investigators, advocates with Wings of Hope called police to report a body found in the pond off Southlawn Drive Thursday evening.

Earlier this week, deputies were called out to the pond at 4 a.m. on Tuesday for the report of a man who went into the water and didn't resurface.

The 911 caller said he could hear the man struggling in the water and was last seen near the middle of the pond.

However, search crews were unable to locate the man. Deputies say murky water and dense weeds made the search difficult.

The body has been turned over to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner who will work to make an identification.