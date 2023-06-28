Body found in freezer of unoccupied northern Minnesota home

article

Police are investigating the death of a man found inside a freezer in the basement of a St. Louis County home.

The Gilbert Police Department said officers were notified on June 26 about a man found dead inside a home on the 300 block of 4th Avenue North in the city of Biwabik, located about 60 miles north of Duluth.

At the scene, authorities found the body of 35-year-old Brandon Lee Buschman inside an older-style chest freezer, which was located in a home that had not been occupied since February.

Police said the freezer automatically locks when closed and can’t be pushed open or unlocked from the inside. They also noted it was unplugged at the time of the discovery.

The medical examiner's preliminary autopsy said there was no evidence of trauma or injury to Buschman’s body. Officials are waiting on a toxicology report, which won’t be available for several weeks, police said in a press release.

The man’s death is believed to be an isolated incident, and police said there is no danger to the public. Anyone with information about the case can contact the Gilbert Police Department at 218-748-2225.

The incident remains under investigation.