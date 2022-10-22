Bob Evans recalls Italian pork sausage for possible foreign matter contamination

article

Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. is recalling more than 7,500 lbs. of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically thin blue rubber.

The raw, Italian pork sausage items were produced on September 8, 2022, and shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The following products are subject to recall:

1-lb. chubs containing "Bob Evans Italian Sausage" with lot code XEN3663466 and a "USE/FRZ BY" date of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25.

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number "EST. 6785" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Image: USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service

The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS it had received consumer complaints reporting thin blue pieces of rubber in the product.

No adverse health reactions have been reported at this time.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

This story was reported from Detroit.