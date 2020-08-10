Blue USPS mailbox unbolted from the ground and stolen from Minneapolis intersection

article

The U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service is investigating after a blue mail collection box was stolen from a Minneapolis intersection Sunday afternoon.

The Inspection Service says around 1 p.m., the mailbox was unbolted from the ground and taken from the 2400 block of Girard Avenue South in Minneapolis in front of witnesses.

The USPS mailbox was unbolted from the ground at this Minneapolis intersection and loaded into a vehicle.

The Postal Service says people who have placed mail into this box should be aware of this incident and act accordingly.

The Minneapolis Police Department is also investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.