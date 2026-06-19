Blue Line light rail extension now estimated to cost over $3.5 billion

The Brief An extension to the Twin Cities' light rail system known as the Blue Line has an estimated cost that has now jumped to $3.58 billion. The Metropolitan Council says the increase comes as the project design nears completion. Debate continues over whether to move forward with light rail or consider a cheaper bus rapid transit alternative.



The projected price tag for the Twin Cities Blue Line light rail extension has surged, according to recent estimates, reigniting debate over the future of the long-discussed transit project.

Blue Line cost increases

What we know:

The Metropolitan Council announced the Blue Line extension is now estimated to cost $3.58 billion, up from $3.2 billion in 2024 and just $1.5 billion in 2018.

If completed, the 13-mile route would connect downtown Minneapolis with the communities of Robbinsdale, Crystal and Brooklyn Park.

Dig deeper:

The council said the 2024 estimate was based on a design that was only 30% finished, but the new estimate comes with the design now 90% complete.

However, construction hasn't even begun yet, and further cost increases could be reasonably expected.

"The updated budget reflects major changes to the project requested by cities through the municipal consent process in 2024 that incorporates genuine engagement with communities," the Met Council said in a statement.

Changes to the project include a new station at Washington and West Broadway in Minneapolis, a redesign of the Lowry Avenue station and improved road connections in the North Loop neighborhood.

The estimate also includes a contingency fund set at 32% of the total to cover "ongoing economic volatility and uncertainty."

Debate over alternatives

The cost increase has renewed debate over whether the Blue Line extension should move forward as planned, or if a bus rapid transit (BRT) line might be a more cost-effective solution.

The Met Council released a technical study, required by the Minnesota Legislature as part of the planning process, to compare BRT and light rail options. The study found a BRT line could be built and operated for less money and would offer more flexibility, but a light rail line could attract more riders, reduce vehicle traffic and provide a "one-seat ride" with no transfers.

One BRT option would use mostly existing streets and is estimated to cost just $120 million — a far cry from the light rail extension currently proposed.

The Blue Line extension’s rising costs come after years of controversy over the Southwest Light Rail Green Line (SWLRT) extension to Eden Prairie.

As the most recent, and most expensive, transit project in the state's history, the SWLRT was initially expected to begin passenger service in 2023, but after a series of delays and cost overages, is now expected to begin service in 2027. The initial $2 billion price tag for the 14.5-mile extension has since risen to roughly $2.8 billion, though officials claim it is now 85% completed.

An audit in 2023 found that the Met Council had failed to hold SWLRT contractors accountable for rising costs, and generally questioned the council's oversight of cost management throughout the process.

What's next:

There are several community meetings on the Blue Line extension planned for this summer and fall. The next meeting is next Thursday, June 25 in Crystal, Minnesota.

The Met Council says that if a federal funding agreement is applied for and approved in the next six months, construction could begin in late 2027, with service starting in 2033.