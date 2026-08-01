Woman found guilty in Rochester racial slur case appealing conviction

The Brief Shiloh Hendrix, the woman who called a child a racial slur on a Rochester playground, is appealing her guilty conviction. Hendrix was found guilty of disorderly conduct against the man operating the camera during the April 2025 incident. No trial date for her appeal has been set.



Shiloh Hendrix, the woman found guilty of disorderly conduct after a viral video of her calling a child a racial slur at a Rochester playground went viral, is appealing her conviction.

Shiloh Hendrix files appeal after guilty conviction

What we know:

A jury found Hendrix guilty of disorderly conduct against the man operating the camera during the April 2025 incident. However, the jury found her not guilty of a second count of disorderly conduct involving a child.

An attorney for Hendrix filed an appeal of her conviction earlier this week. No trial date for her appeal has been set.

The incident happened on April 28, 2025, at Roy Sutherland Playground near Soldier’s Field Park. Hendrix was criminally charged on Aug. 26, 2025.

Rochester playground racial slur incident

The backstory:

A criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County states that Rochester police responded to Roy Sutherland Playground near Soldier’s Field Park on April 28, 2025, and learned that a man had taken a cell phone video of an encounter with a woman, later identified as Hendrix, shortly after she allegedly engaged in a hostile and racist manner with a child at the park.

The video then went viral on social media, garnering millions of views and several reaction videos.

The complaint states a man told authorities he was at the park with his three children shortly after 6 p.m., adding that one of his boys was 8-years-old and has autism.

At some point while they were at the park, the child approached a diaper bag that belonged to somebody else, and took an applesauce pouch from it. The man saw it, and tried to get it from him.

The complaint states Hendrix also saw the boy take the pouch, and started chasing the boy, who went to the playground to get away from his dad and Hendrix.

Hendrix allegedly got angry with the boy, calling him a racial slur and causing the boy to freeze. The boy’s dad told police he was afraid Hendrix would try to hit the boy, and grabbed the food from him.

Crowdfunding campaign:

In the days after the incident, Hendrix posted a crowdfunding campaign, saying her family was in great turmoil after her personal information was leaked online.

She said at the time she feared having to move her family for safety, and asked for donations to protect herself and family.

The crowdfunding campaign raised nearly $900,000 as of late July 2026.