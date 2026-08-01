Blaine police sting: 24 arrested for trying to pay for sex with minors

The Brief Blaine police arrested 24 people in a two-day undercover operation targeting child exploitation. Investigators communicated with 368 individuals who responded to online ads. Some arrested were repeat offenders, and one was a registered sex offender.



Blaine police say a recent undercover operation led to the arrest of more than 20 people accused of trying to exploit minors.

Coordinated sting targets child exploitation

What we know:

According to the Blaine Police Department, investigators posed online as underage individuals and communicated with hundreds of people who responded to an advertisement.

Police say 24 people were arrested after offering to pay for illegal sexual conduct with someone they believed was a minor.

The operation was part of a broader effort by law enforcement to stop crimes against children and deter harmful behavior directed at young people.

Several repeat offenders and a registered sex offender among those arrested

Dig deeper:

Police confirmed that several of those arrested had prior offenses, and at least one was a registered sex offender.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of those arrested or additional details about the charges they could face.