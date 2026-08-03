$8 million in grants headed to MN municipal airports for safety upgrades

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Transportation is awarding $8 million in grants toward airport safety and infrastructure projects. A total of 39 airports throughout Minnesota will benefit from 57 projects, including runway repairs and facility upgrades. The grants are funded by the State Airports Fund, supported by aviation-related taxes and fees.



Minnesota is investing millions to boost safety and modernize dozens of local airports across the state.

Minnesota airport safety and infrastructure

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is distributing $8 million in grants to 39 airports for a range of improvement projects that include pavement and turf rehabilitation, crack repairs and removing obstructions on runways and taxiways, according to a press release.

Additional projects include stormwater pollution prevention planning, replacing fuel pumps, upgrading facilities and improving maintenance and security lighting, MnDOT says.

In total, 57 projects will be supported by the round of funding.

What they're saying:

"These projects reflect MnDOT’s ongoing commitment to supporting safe and sustainable aviation," said Nancy Daubenberger, MnDOT commissioner, in a statement.

Minnesota airports serve as important transportation hubs for people, businesses and emergency services, MnDOT says.

The backstory:

The $8 million in grants comes from the State Airports Fund, which is supported mainly by aviation fuel and sales taxes, as well as aircraft property taxes and registration fees.

Since fiscal year 2022, the Aeronautics Capital Grant Fund has backed more than 260 safety projects at airports statewide as part of MnDOT’s broader efforts to modernize transportation and keep travelers safe.

Airports receiving grants include: