$8 million in grants headed to MN municipal airports for safety upgrades
(FOX 9) - Minnesota is investing millions to boost safety and modernize dozens of local airports across the state.
Minnesota airport safety and infrastructure
What we know:
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is distributing $8 million in grants to 39 airports for a range of improvement projects that include pavement and turf rehabilitation, crack repairs and removing obstructions on runways and taxiways, according to a press release.
Additional projects include stormwater pollution prevention planning, replacing fuel pumps, upgrading facilities and improving maintenance and security lighting, MnDOT says.
In total, 57 projects will be supported by the round of funding.
What they're saying:
"These projects reflect MnDOT’s ongoing commitment to supporting safe and sustainable aviation," said Nancy Daubenberger, MnDOT commissioner, in a statement.
Minnesota airports serve as important transportation hubs for people, businesses and emergency services, MnDOT says.
The backstory:
The $8 million in grants comes from the State Airports Fund, which is supported mainly by aviation fuel and sales taxes, as well as aircraft property taxes and registration fees.
Since fiscal year 2022, the Aeronautics Capital Grant Fund has backed more than 260 safety projects at airports statewide as part of MnDOT’s broader efforts to modernize transportation and keep travelers safe.
Airports receiving grants include:
- Airlake Airport
- Backus Municipal Airport
- Bemidji Regional Airport
- Bowstring Airport
- Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport
- Brooten Municipal Airport
- Clarissa Municipal Airport
- Dodge Center Municipal Airport
- Duluth International Airport
- Duluth Sky Harbor Airport
- Fairmont Municipal Airport
- Fergus Falls Regional Airport
- Granite Falls Muni-Lenzen-Roe-Fagan Memorial Field
- Hawley Municipal Airport
- Hill City-Quadna Mountain Airport
- Litchfield Municipal Airport
- Little Falls
- Longville Municipal Airport
- Mankato Regional Airport
- McGregor – Isedor Iverson Airport
- Morris Municipal Airport
- Northome Municipal Airport
- Orr Regional Airport
- Owatonna Degner Regional Airport
- Pipestone Municipal Airport
- Remer Municipal Airport
- Rochester International Airport
- Roseau Municipal Airport
- Sauk Centre Municipal Airport
- Southwest Minnesota Regional
- Springfield Municipal Airport
- Cloud Regional Airport
- James Municipal Airport
- Starbuck Municipal Airport
- Stephen Municipal Airport
- Two Harbors Municipal
- Waskish Municipal Airport
- Willmar Municipal Airport
- Worthington Municipal Airport