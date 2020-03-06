Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota expands coverage to include cost of needed coronavirus testing

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota will be expanding its coverage to include the full cost of medically necessary diagnostic tests for COVID-19.

The announcement comes just hours after the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the state's first presumptive coronavirus case.

According to a press release, Blue Cross will cover tests that are deemed medically necessary by the CDC guidelines for the virus and it will waive prior authorizations for that testing.

The company also plans to increase access to prescription medications by waiving early medication refill limits. Access to virtual care through telehealth and nurse or provider hotlines will be expanded.