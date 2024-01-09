Bloomington student gets national recognition

A student at Bloomington's Kennedy High School is being recognized on the national stage.

Junior Valentine Onchonga was recently chosen to represent the state of Minnesota at the Congress of Future Medical Leaders. The honors-only program is designed for students dedicated to a future in medicine and features addresses from numerous doctors and surgeons, as well as Nobel Prize winners.

(FOX 9)

As for what the future holds beyond high school, Onchonga doesn't know where she wants to attend college but knows she wants to eventually become a family medicine doctor.

"Since I was a kid, whenever you would ask me, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?'... a doctor was the answer that I went to," said Onchonga.

The Congress of Future Medical Leaders will take place in Boston this June.