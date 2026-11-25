Bloomington police arrest suspect in gang-related shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Bloomington police say they arrested a suspect in the Oct. 6 shooting that saw more than 100 shots fired and one person injured.
READ MORE: Bloomington shooting: 100+ rounds fired in Somali gang-related incident
Bloomington shooting suspect arrested
Image shared by the Bloomington police Department shows the guns they say they recovered during an arrest.
Local perspective:
Bloomington police say they are referring multiple felony charges, including second degree attempted murder, possession of a machine gun, possession of firearms as someone under 18 years old, damage to property and reckless discharge of a dangerous weapon.
Police say they also recovered two guns, pictured above, during the arrest at a home.
Authorities say they are still looking for other suspects involved in the incident.
Charging documents have not yet been filed. FOX 9 generally does not name suspects until they are charged in court.
The backstory:
Police responded to the 10000 block of Harriet Avenue on a report of gunfire at about 12:47 a.m. on Oct. 6.
READ MORE: Eden Prairie shooting suspect targeted in Bloomington shooting: Court docs
Officers then found about 100 rounds were fired during that incident. Authorities said they suspected it was connected to Somali gang violence.
One person was reportedly injured.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Bloomington Police Department.