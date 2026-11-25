The Brief Bloomington police announced the arrest of a man suspected of being involved in a shooting that left one injured after more than 100 shots were fired in early October. The 18-year-old man is facing felony charges connected to what investigators say was a gang-related shooting. Police say they arrested the 18-year-old and recovered two guns Wednesday morning.



Bloomington police say they arrested a suspect in the Oct. 6 shooting that saw more than 100 shots fired and one person injured.

READ MORE: Bloomington shooting: 100+ rounds fired in Somali gang-related incident

Bloomington shooting suspect arrested

Image shared by the Bloomington police Department shows the guns they say they recovered during an arrest.

Local perspective:

Bloomington police say they are referring multiple felony charges, including second degree attempted murder, possession of a machine gun, possession of firearms as someone under 18 years old, damage to property and reckless discharge of a dangerous weapon.

Police say they also recovered two guns, pictured above, during the arrest at a home.

Authorities say they are still looking for other suspects involved in the incident.

Charging documents have not yet been filed. FOX 9 generally does not name suspects until they are charged in court.

The backstory:

Police responded to the 10000 block of Harriet Avenue on a report of gunfire at about 12:47 a.m. on Oct. 6.

READ MORE: Eden Prairie shooting suspect targeted in Bloomington shooting: Court docs

Officers then found about 100 rounds were fired during that incident. Authorities said they suspected it was connected to Somali gang violence.

One person was reportedly injured.