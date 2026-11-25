The Brief Minnesota will waive vehicle entrance fees at all state parks and recreation areas on Friday, Nov. 27. The free day falls the day after Thanksgiving and is one of four Free Park Days the DNR offers each year. The DNR suggests checking park alerts, the weather and entrance signs before visiting.



The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will waive vehicle fees at every state park and recreation area on Friday, Nov. 27.

Free Park Day details across Minnesota

The DNR said it will waive vehicle fees at all state parks and recreation areas on Friday, Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving.

Local perspective:

The DNR said it offers four Free Park Days each year to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors and spend time in nature.

"Heading outside is a great way to enjoy time with friends and family the day after Thanksgiving," said Ann Pierce, DNR Parks and Trails Division director.

Pierce said, "In addition, nature has incredible positive effects on our mental and physical wellbeing."

The DNR highlighted several ways people can spend time in parks and recreation areas in late November, from hiking and biking to camping and naturalist programs.

The DNR said visitors can take a fall nature hike and look for birds and other wildlife, which are easier to spot when trees are bare.

The agency also said more than 25 state parks and recreation areas offer winter camping options, including rustic campsites and camper cabins, and that riders can explore more than 1,500 miles of state trails across Minnesota by bike.

The DNR said visitors can attend naturalist events, including a family nature walk at Minneopa State Park and a search for the seven species of woodpeckers that live in Wild River State Park.

The agency said people should plan ahead by checking state park visitor alerts before leaving, watching the weather forecast, dressing for conditions and reading information signs near park entrances for ideas on what to see and do.