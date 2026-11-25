Fatal crash on Highway 169 causes major backup the night before Thanksgiving
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(FOX 9) - Traffic was backed up on Highway 169 near Highway 101 after a fatal crash Wednesday evening.
The section is now fully open to traffic.
Highway 169 fatal crash
What we know:
The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed it is investigating the fatal crash in the Shakopee/Savage area on Highway 169 near Highway 101.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not shared any other details on the circumstances of the crash.
FOX 9 will update this story when more information becomes available.
The Source: This story uses information from the Minnesota State Patrol and images taken from highway traffic cameras.