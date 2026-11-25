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The Brief A fatal crash on Highway 169 put traffic at a standstill on the eve of Thanksgiving. Authorities have not shared any other details on the circumstances of the crash.



Traffic was backed up on Highway 169 near Highway 101 after a fatal crash Wednesday evening.

The section is now fully open to traffic.

Highway 169 fatal crash

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed it is investigating the fatal crash in the Shakopee/Savage area on Highway 169 near Highway 101.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared any other details on the circumstances of the crash.

FOX 9 will update this story when more information becomes available.