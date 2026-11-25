The Brief On Wednesday, the Minnesota Supreme Court issued a ruling that Minneapolis public housing residents cannot force the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority to get city rental licenses. Residents say that gap helped leave more than 6,000 public housing units without routine city inspections for nearly 30 years. Attorneys for the residents said the ruling does not affect their claims against the city, but it could shrink a case that justices described in April as potentially worth $150 million.



A Minnesota Supreme Court ruling just made it harder for Minneapolis public housing residents to win a major case over years of alleged unsafe living conditions.

Supreme Court ruling reshapes housing lawsuit

Residents are suing the city and their landlord, the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority, over what they claim were years of ignored inspections that led to dangerous living conditions.

Local perspective:

"The question before this court, in its simplest terms, is whether my clients can sue their landlord," said Anna Prakash, the plaintiffs' attorney.

The court’s opinion on Wednesday agreed that the Minneapolis rental license fee is a tax. Because federal housing guidelines do not allow the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority to pay taxes, the authority is not required to get those licenses, according to the ruling.

Why you should care:

Attorneys for the residents told FOX 9 the ruling does not affect their claims against the city. But it may change the size of the case going forward.

"Your opponent is saying this is basically a potentially $150 million windfall to people that may not have actually had a problem related to the habitability of their dwelling," said Justice Gordon Moore of the Minnesota Supreme Court during April oral arguments.

How licensing fight affects inspections

Court documents show moldy and neglected rental units, and they say the city failed to routinely inspect more than 6,000 public housing units for nearly 30 years.

Timeline:

Arguments on April 7 before the Minnesota Supreme Court focused on whether the Minneapolis rental license fee is a tax.

"There's an initial inspection as a condition of getting an initial license. There is an annual payment for an annual renewal, but the city for 98% of its properties doesn't do inspections on an annual basis," said Gretchen Sperry, an attorney for the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority.

What's next:

The state’s high court appeared to point to free licenses for MPHA as a possible solution in a footnote and during oral arguments. "I can see that you can enter an agreement for inspections, and maybe there's some reason," said Justice Paul Thissen of the Minnesota Supreme Court. "I wish the city was part of this appeal, but maybe there are some reasons that that agreement was never reached."

The city issued hundreds of rental licenses to MPHA last year, but it is unclear whether any fees were paid. FOX 9 asked the city a few questions on Wednesday about issuing those licenses and about Wednesday’s opinion in general, but the communications team said the city won’t comment on pending litigation.