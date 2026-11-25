article

The Brief A new study done by MoneyLion analyzed holiday spending data across all 50 states. On average, holiday spending takes up 21% of a person's monthly take-home pay in the U.S. Minnesota residents spend roughly 18.1% of their monthly take-home pay on holiday spending each year.



The holiday shopping season is upon us and around this time of year, money can become a real concern. A new study broke down roughly how much money residents in each U.S. state spend each year during the holidays.

Holiday spending in Minnesota

The backstory:

The study done by MoneyLion analyzed holiday spending data across all 50 states to determine which states spend the most on average.

MoneyLion looked at data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Bureau of Labor Statistics and more to find the holiday travel and gift costs in each state matched up against a resident's monthly take-home pay.

Looking at their findings, the study found that on average, holiday spending takes up 21% of a person's monthly take-home pay.

Local perspective:

The study found that Minnesota residents spend roughly 18.1% of their monthly take-home pay on holiday spending each year, the lowest percentage in the Midwest.

Michigan landed at the top of the list for the Midwest, with residents there spending 21.7% of their take-home pay on the holidays. Indiana wasn't far behind at 21.5%.

Big picture view:

As for the country as a whole, the states that spend the highest percentage of their monthly take-home pay can be mostly found in the southern part of the U.S.

Mississippi lands at No. 1 on the list with residents spending over a quarter of their take-home pay during the holiday season at 26.6%.

Not far behind is Kentucky at 25.8%, followed by West Virginia at 25.6% and Louisiana at 25.2%.

On the other end of the spectrum, New Hampshire finished with the lowest percentage in the country at 17%, followed by New Jersey at 17.1%.