The Brief With the holiday season ahead, the Animal Humane Society is providing tips about what your pets can eat, and what they should avoid. The group says pets can have plain turkey in small bites, but not the skin, spices or cooked bones, but that chocolate, garlic, onions, grapes and nuts can all be harmful. AHS suggests raw pumpkin or sweet potato without sugar, seasonings or toppings for a safe treat.



The Animal Humane Society (AHS) is warning owners that while a few Thanksgiving foods are safe for pets, several holiday staples should stay off the menu this holiday season.

Thanksgiving pet tips

Dig deeper:

As Thanksgiving gets closer, AHS says many foods can be fine in small amounts, but pay attention to details of what is available to furry friends.

AHS says that while a bite or two of turkey is fine for pets, owners should avoid offering the skin and spices.

And both should be offered in moderation, as turkey skin is high in fat and can cause pancreatitis, and spices can upset dogs' and cats' stomachs.

Why you should care:

AHS says pet owners should also never give pets cooked turkey bones, since it can lead to choking and can block the gastrointestinal tract.

When it comes to desserts, chocolate is poisonous for cats and dogs, which is commonly known, but pet owners should also watch for xylitol, an artificial sweetener commonly found in ingredient lists.

Garlic, onions and chives can also irritate stomachs in small amounts, and become toxic in large amounts, while grapes and raisins can cause kidney damage, and nuts can cause vomiting, diarrhea and pancreatitis.

What you can do:

If pet owners don't want pets to feel left out, AHS suggests giving them their own treat, such as raw pumpkin or sweet potato without sugar, seasonings or toppings.