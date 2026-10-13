Bloomington I-35W wrong-way crash leaves 2 with life-threatening injuries

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The Brief Two people suffered life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35W near West 82nd Street in Bloomington. The State Patrol says the crash happened just before 4 p.m. A 78-year-old man who had been drinking entered I-35W from the West 82nd Street ramp driving the wrong way, and hit two vehicles. The 78-year-old man, and a 32-year-old woman driving another vehicle were taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries. A third driver was not injured



A wrong-way crash on Interstate 35W in Bloomington on Monday left two drivers with life-threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Bloomington wrong-way crash

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash just before 4 p.m. Monday on Interstate 35W near West 82nd Street. When troopers arrived, they learned a Ford F-150 entered the 82nd Street ramp onto I-35W heading southbound in the northbound lane when it struck two vehicles.

Authorities say the driver of the Ford F-150, a 78-year-old Bloomington man, had been drinking. The truck hit a 2010 Honda Civic and a 2014 Acura RDX. The State Patrol says the 78-year-old, and a 32-year-oold woman driving the Honda Civic were both hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Acura RDX was not injured.

Local perspective:

According to the State Patrol, Bloomington Fire, Allina and Bloomington Police responded to the scene. The report lists the road conditions as dry.

The State Patrol had to close the northbound lanes of I-35W in the area during the evening commute to investigate the crash.

What we don't know:

What led up to the 78-year-old man driving the wrong way on the ramp is under investigation.