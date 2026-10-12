Bloomington I-35W crash: 3 drivers hurt, 1 suffers serious injuries

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The Brief Northbound Interstate 35W in Bloomington had to be shut down Monday afternoon due to a serious-injury crash. The State Patrol says three drivers suffered injuries, two were hospitalized and one has serious injuries. The northbound lanes of I-35W near 82nd Street were closed as authorities investigated, but reopened just before 6 p.m.



Authorities say a serious-injury crash involving three vehicles had northbound Interstate 35W in Bloomington shut down Monday afternoon.

Bloomington crash

What we know:

The Bloomington Fire Department says it responded to a serious-injury crash on northbound I-35W near West 82nd Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. The northbound lanes of I-35W were shut down due to the crash. One lane reopened to traffic at about 4:45 p.m.

The State Patrol says three drivers suffered injuries in the crash. Two were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and one has serious injuries.

The northbound lanes of I-35W near West 82nd Street were closed while authorities investigate the crash. They reopened just before 6 p.m.