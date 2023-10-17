Blaine woman, school donating school supplies to Liberia

One Blaine woman is doing her part to help build a brighter future for the next generation in her home country of Liberia.

With loads of textbooks, chairs and clothing generously donated to the Godard school of Blaine, Marpah Flomo is ready to deliver a better future to about 550 kindergarten through high school students, at two schools near Monrovia, Liberia.

"Most of them come to school hungry because they can’t afford meals," Flomo told FOX 9. "I have always wanted for the school there to be like this… when you help them to be educated, it gives them light and they will have a sense of direction."

The Godard School of Blaine has already organized two donation drives. Now, they’re opening up a third drive to the entire Twin Cities community.

"We’re excited about the financial support we’re going to be able to provide them in the coming months," school owner Michael Sokol said. "It’s been a really inspiring opportunity to have more people kind of share the passion to support the schools in Liberia."

Anyone interested in giving is invited drop off new or gently used school supplies and toys inside the school’s lobby.