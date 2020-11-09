Blaine hunter reported missing in northern Minnesota

article

Authorities in northern Minnesota are searching for a hunter from the Twin Cities who went missing over the weekend.

Paul Sandstrom, 58, of Blaine was reported missing around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen in the Gardner Lake Area near Bad Medicine Lake. The sheriff’s office says it is a heavily wooded area with several small lakes and ponds.

The sheriff’s office said Sandstrom failed to meet with his hunting group at 11:30 a.m. and was later reported missing to law enforcement. He was last seen wearing orange and black hunting clothing.

Several agencies are assisting the sheriff’s office with the search.

Anyone who has information on Sandstrom's whereabouts is asked to contact the Becker County Sheriffs' Office at 218-847-2661.