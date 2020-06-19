Black bear spotted in Union Depot parking garage in St. Paul, Minnesota

article

A black bear wandered into the parking garage at the Union Depot in St. Paul, Minnesota Wednesday night.

A black bear wandered into a parking garage at the Union Depot in St. Paul, Minnesota Wednesday night. (Union Depot / FOX 9)

Surveillance video captured footage of the bear.

A black bear wandered into a parking garage at the Union Depot in St. Paul, Minnesota Wednesday night. (Union Depot / FOX 9)

Union Depot said the bear has since moved out of the city.

A black bear wandered into a parking garage at the Union Depot in St. Paul, Minnesota Wednesday night. (Union Depot / FOX 9)

Black bears are not commonly seen in this part of Minnesota, although the Department of Natural Resources says their range has been slowly expanding southward and westward.

Advertisement

FOX 9 BEAR WEEK: Black bear range expanding south in Minnesota