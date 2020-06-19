Expand / Collapse search

Black bear spotted in Union Depot parking garage in St. Paul, Minnesota

Published 
St. Paul
FOX 9
article

A black bear wandered into a parking garage at the Union Depot in St. Paul, Minnesota Wednesday night. (Union Depot / FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A black bear wandered into the parking garage at the Union Depot in St. Paul, Minnesota Wednesday night. 

A black bear wandered into a parking garage at the Union Depot in St. Paul, Minnesota Wednesday night. (Union Depot / FOX 9)

Surveillance video captured footage of the bear.  

A black bear wandered into a parking garage at the Union Depot in St. Paul, Minnesota Wednesday night. (Union Depot / FOX 9)

Union Depot said the bear has since moved out of the city. 

A black bear wandered into a parking garage at the Union Depot in St. Paul, Minnesota Wednesday night. (Union Depot / FOX 9)

Black bears are not commonly seen in this part of Minnesota, although the Department of Natural Resources says their range has been slowly expanding southward and westward. 

FOX 9 BEAR WEEK: Black bear range expanding south in Minnesota