Black bear sighting in Stearns County neighborhood

A black bear was spotted roaming around a neighborhood in Stearns County Friday evening.

Law enforcement said the bear was spotted in a residential neighborhood near Leander Avenue and Brianna Drive around 8:30 p.m. in the city of Sartell.

The police department shared a picture of the bear on Facebook telling residents not to go near the animal if it's spotted.

"Do not approach the bear. The DNR recommends bringing in garbage cans and bird feeders in this area and said it will likely move on," the Sartell Police Department wrote.

RELATED: Three black bears spotted with mom at Elm Creek Park Reserve

There have been multiple bear sightings reported across Minnesota this spring. A black bear cub was rescued in Elm Creek Park earlier this month and was taken to a rehabilitation center in Crow Wing County.

Other sightings include one driver in Redby who captured footage of a bear approaching their vehicle, while another bear was observed destroying a Diaper Genie on a front porch in Pillager, Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources also fatally shot a black bear in north Minneapolis after it was roaming through a residential area.