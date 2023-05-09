Bear destroys Diaper Genie left out on Minnesota porch: Video

Not even a Diaper Genie is safe against a black bear.

FOX 9 viewer Dan Hanson sent in video of a bear destroying a Diaper Genie that was left out on their front porch in Pillager, Minnesota.

"We thought for sure no animal would bother the Diaper Genie," Hanson said in an email to FOX 9.

The Minnesota DNR's website says to avoid human-bear conflicts, people should reduce bear attractants, like leaving food, trash and bird seed outside. Diaper Genies should probably be added to that list.