Black bear cub rescued at Elm Creek Park Reserve

article

A potentially orphaned black bear cub was rescued from Elm Creek Park in Maple Grove Wednesday.

Park officials said the bear cub was left alone for more than three days and the mother bear hadn’t returned to collect the cub. Park staff determined they needed to intervene for the animal's safety. The bear cub will be brought to a licensed rehabilitation center in Minnesota.

Park officials explained bear cubs can be left behind when a mother bear senses danger.

"She will typically send cubs up a tree or leave them at the base of a tree and then leave the area to draw the danger away from her cubs," Three Rivers Park District said in a Facebook post. "Typically, the female will return to gather up her family when no people or pets are around, usually after dark. In this situation mother bear didn't return for more than 3 days, putting baby bear in risk of dehydration."

The rescue comes after three black bear cubs were spotted with their mother in April at Elm Creek Park. Three Rivers Park District told FOX 9 they don’t know for sure if the rescued cub is from the same bear family.

In recent weeks, there have been multiple reports of bear sightings across Minnesota. One driver in Redby captured footage of a bear approaching their vehicle, while another bear was observed destroying a Diaper Genie on a front porch in Pillager, Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources also fatally shot a black bear in north Minneapolis on Sunday after it was roaming through a residential area.

If you see a bear in Three Rivers Park, please report the sighting to their wildlife department by calling 763-694-7840 or emailing wildlife@ThreeRiversParks.org.