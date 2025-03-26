Bird flu outbreak: Handle with care, not panic

The Brief Bird flu popped up in testing of a Stearns County dairy herd this week. Minnesota health experts say it's cause for concern, but not panic. State inspectors have conducted testing at about 90% of dairy farms since February and only detected the one outbreak. Infections are expected to increase as birds migrate north again, but the food supply is safe.



Bird flu popped up in Minnesota dairy cattle again this week, setting off concerns about how safe our food is and whether we’ll ever get a break in the cost of eggs.

Troubling times?

Don't panic:

It’s a troubling situation, especially for farmers, but the state’s top experts say it’s not a reason to panic.

There’s some concern, no doubt.

But for now, at least, this is something that most people may only notice in prices at the grocery store, although some farmers are hurting every day.

"You know, everybody likes to eat," said Sen. Torrey Westrom, (R-Alexandria). "So keeping the food supply safe is pretty important."

On the leader board

Outbreak math:

Minnesota is among the country's leaders in bird flu outbreaks since 2022, so keeping an eye on poultry and livestock is a priority across party lines.

"We're worried about this on all levels," said Dr. Brian Horta with the Minnesota Board of Animal Health. "That doesn't mean the general public is at risk. it means that we are keeping a very close eye on this and making sure that we're doing what we can to eliminate the possibility of this."

The state has just one outbreak right now, but that’s expected to climb as bird migration kicks into high gear.

Keeping us safe

Protected food supply:

Inspectors have conducted testing at about 90% of dairy farms in the last month or so and found just the one case of bird flu.

And no infectious animals are making it into the food supply.

"Our poultry products are still safe to eat," said Dr. Abby Schuft, a poultry educator with the University of Minnesota. "We're don't want to scare anybody into to the next pandemic level."

Impact off the farm

Rising prices:

Dr. Schuft says the supply is stressed.

More than 168 million birds have been destroyed because of infections.

So egg prices have gone up, but they’re still safe to eat and milk is still safe to drink.

But health experts say just letting the virus run through the birds and cattle isn’t a good option.

"If we allow those flocks to remain, we're allowing that virus to remain," said Dr. Hoefs. "And we're allowing that virus to continue replicating and potentially mutating. So it's essential that we quickly and efficiently remove the virus."

The virus has jumped from birds to goats and cattle and also to a few dozen humans.

More mutations could allow it to pass from human to human.

But for now, the state’s inspectors and scientists are focused on protecting dairy and poultry.

"There is a unified front around biosecurity and protection of our agriculture business and the health of Minnesotans," said Gov. Tim Walz, (DFL-Minnesota).

Staying safe

Homemade protection:

Bird flu shouldn’t make it into the food supply, but if you’re nervous, you can make sure to avoid it by cooking your eggs and chicken, and being very careful with raw milk.