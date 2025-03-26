Minnesota’s bird flu response outlined by state leaders as mutation continues

The Brief Minnesota’s lawmakers are hoping to get a handle on an avian — or bird — flu outbreak that is affecting poultry and egg production nationwide. Egg prices continue to rise due to the outbreak that has caused a shortage of eggs in the retail market, ultimately driving prices up.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and several state leaders are providing insight into the state’s efforts to respond to the avian – or bird – flu in Minnesota.

Minnesota bird flu

What we know:

The bird flu outbreak has been a catalyst to surging egg prices for consumers in recent months.

The owner of Lutunji’s Palate Bakery and Café, Lutunji Abram, previously told FOX 9 that last year she spent at least $250 a month on organic eggs – a cost that is now up to $420.

A press conference was held at the state capitol on Wednesday offered details on what lawmakers are proposing for solutions to the continuing problem. You can watch the entirety of the meeting in the player above.

Bird flu detected in herd

Big picture view:

Minnesota’s agricultural and business officials remain concerned about the bird flu’s spread into other industries.

On March 21, bird flu was detected in a Stearns County dairy herd as part of Minnesota's milk surveillance plan. The last case was reported in July 2024.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health quarantined the herd until they meet testing requirements that indicate it's no longer infected.

In February, officials announced they would begin testing raw milk for the H5N1 bird flu as the virus continues to spread to livestock.

If found to be infected, dairy farms are required to dispose of milk from sick animals to remove it from the milk supply.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health also requires the farm to have three consecutive negative milk tests to be released from quarantine.