Billy Sushi, tuna rolls and crispy salmon bowls: Taste Buds

Stephanie Hansen dives deep into the art of the sushi roll with nationally renowned chef Billy Tserenbat, founder of Billy Sushi in Minneapolis, on the latest episode of Taste Buds.

Billy takes the Taste Buds crew behind the scenes of his beloved restaurant for an incredible breakdown of a fresh-caught 250 pound tuna, which then serves as the star of his popular George Clooney Roll. Stephanie tries her hand at rolling sushi alongside Billy, which is one of her more humbling experiences.

Fresh from Billy’s Sushi (cashmere beanies in-hand), Stephanie invites another sushi enthusiast into her kitchen – her daughter Ellie. Ellie demonstrates her own strategy for rolls at home, while Stephanie hits a few speed bumps on her way to sushi roll precision.

Stephanie also offers a simpler step into the world of sushi with recipes for a tuna poke bowl and crispy salmon bowl.

Ellie’s Sushi Roll

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked short grain rice, seasoned with sushi vinegar

Nori sheet

4 oz sushi grade tuna

1 Persian cucumber, sliced thin

1/2 avocado, sliced thin

Black sesame seeds (optional)

Wasabi and pickled ginger, for serving

Instructions are available in the video above and here .

Tuna Poke Bowl

Ingredients:

8 oz sushi-grade ahi tuna

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 Tbsp sesame oil

1 Tbsp rice vinegar

1/2 tsp honey

2 cups cooked rice

1/2 cup diced cucumber

1/4 cup shredded carrots

1/4 cup shredded Daikon radish

1/2 cup shelled edamame

1 large avocado, peeled and sliced

Sriracha mayo

2 tsp black sesame seeds

1 Tbsp green onion

Instructions are available in the video above and here

Crispy Salmon Bowl

Ingredients:

For the rice:

1 cup rice, uncooked

1 cup water

2 Tbsp seasoned rice vinegar

For the salmon:

1 lb salmon, skin removed and cut into 1.5 inch chunks

1 Tbsp Sriracha mayo

1 tsp Trader Joes Salmon seasoning

For the bowl:

1 large avocado, sliced

1 large carrot, shredded

1/4 cup Daikon radish, shredded

3 persian cucumbers, sliced

1/4 cup red pepper, diced or cut into batons

2 scallions, diced

1 Tbsp black sesame seeds

Instructions are available in the video above and here .

