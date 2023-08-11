Billboard campaign highlights Black entrepreneurs in August

A new billboard campaign is highlighting the work of several Black-owned entrepreneurs in the Twin Cities.

For the next two weeks digital billboards around the metro area will feature five local businesses owned by black women in honor of Black Business Month.

Every August, Black Business Month invites the public to champion the more than three million Black-owned businesses across the country. Soul Grain Granola, Lip Esteem, Nature's Syrup, Roseline's Place, and Lakeview Terrace Farmer’s Market are being spotlighted.

Local media personality Sheletta Brundidge is sponsoring the ads.