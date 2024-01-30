Biden says he’s decided on response to Jordan drone attack that killed 3

President Joe Biden has indicated how to respond after the killing of three American service members in a drone attack in Jordan, saying that he does not want to expand the war in the Middle East.

Biden told reporters he plans to attend the dignified transfer to mark the fallen troops’ return to American soil on Friday. He also indicated he was aiming to prevent further escalation.

"I don’t think we need a wider war in the Middle East," Biden said at the White House before departing for a fundraising trip to Florida. "That’s not what I’m looking for."

While it’s unclear whether Biden meant he has decided on a specific retaliatory plan, a U.S. official told The Associated Press that the Pentagon is still assessing options to respond to the recent attack.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center July 14, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The U.S. Department of Defense on Monday identified the three Army Reserve soldiers as Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah.

Rivers, Sanders and Moffett were assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, Fort Moore and were supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Miami International Airport, Miami, Florida, on January 30, 2024. (Credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The three were killed on Jan. 28, in Jordan, "when a one-way unmanned aerial system (OWUAS) impacted their container housing units near the Syrian border," known as Tower 22. Dozens of others were injured in the strike, which remains under investigation.

RELATED: Jordan drone attack: 3 Georgia soldiers killed in Tower 22 strike

The Associated Press has contributed to this story.



