Beyoncé announces 'Renaissance' tour, makes stop in Minneapolis

Beyoncé is coming back to Minneapolis later this year.

On Wednesday, the multi-Grammy-winning singer announced on Instagram her highly anticipated "Renaissance" World Tour.

She'll kick off the U.S. leg of the tour in Philadelphia, and one of the stops will be at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on July 20.

Details on tickets have not been released.

A full list of cities can be found on Beyoncé's website.

The last time Beyoncé performed in Minneapolis was in 2018 for her On the Run II Tour.