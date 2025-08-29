Benton County jury convicts man for shooting 5 officers in 2023

The Brief A Princeton man was convicted on 15 criminal charges, including seven counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer. Karl Holmberg, 66, admitted to shooting at officers when they tried to serve a search warrant at his home in October 2023. The shots hit five officers, with three being treated for gunshot wounds while the other two were saved by their ballistic vests.



A jury has convicted a man who admitted to opening fire on officers when they tried to serve a search warrant at his home in Princeton.

Karl Holmberg, 66, was found guilty on 15 criminal charges, including seven counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and first-degree assault of a police officer and controlled substance crime. He also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm during the trial.

READ MORE: Man faces trial in shooting of 5 Benton County officers

Man found guilty of shooting 5 officers on drug task force

Big picture view:

Holmberg was found guilty on all charges over the course of a two-week trial, according to a news release from the Minnesota Attorney General's Office.

The jury convicted him on charges related to the shooting of five Benton County officers who were serving a search warrant at his home in Glendorado Township, Benton County, on Oct. 12, 2023.

Court documents show Holmberg's sentencing date is set for the morning of Oct. 31, 2025.

One officer sustained a gunshot wound to his right arm, a second officer was shot in the chest and hip and a third officer was shot in the right hand, with all three receiving urgent medical care.

Another two officers were saved from severe injuries when gunfire struck their ballistic vests.

READ MORE: Man faces attempted murder charges in shooting of 5 Benton County officers

What they're saying:

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison shared the following statement after the conviction:

"My thoughts today are with injured officers, as well as their friends, family, and communities. Horrific incidents like this illustrate the risk law enforcement agents face, as well as the tremendous courage those agents must demonstrate, as they protect and serve their fellow Minnesotans. They deserve our gratitude and our respect. I am grateful to the law enforcement agencies who investigated this case, and I am pleased that Karl Holmberg was found guilty by a jury of his peers and will face justice for the crimes he committed. My office and I will continue doing everything in our power to improve public safety in Minnesota."

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott released the following statement regarding Holberg being found guilty for opening fire on the Sherburne County Drug Task Force:

"We are grateful for the verdict, and we hope this sends a message that the reckless violence he chose that day cannot be tolerated. This incident highlights the potential dangers law enforcement officers face every day. We are extremely fortunate that the injuries sustained by these brave officers were not more serious."

Benton County officer shooting

The backstory:

Holmberg allegedly told his wife it was "his day to die" before firing at law enforcement, court records detail.

Court documents filed in Benton County court say members of the Sherburne County Drug Task Force attempted to execute a search warrant at Holmberg’s residence on the 200 block of 10th Avenue Northeast in Princeton when five officers were shot.

Holmberg’s wife told authorities she was woken up by Holmberg stating "they were here" and saw multiple guns on the bed. The wife checked the security camera and saw law enforcement outside, and he indicated it was "his day to die," charges say.

RELATED: Suspect in Benton County officer involved shooting had history with law enforcement

Authorities then announced their presence and entered the home. The six officers approached the closed bedroom door, and as they tried to go inside, Holmberg allegedly started "blindly shooting." His wife said he asked her to "join the fight" and called her a "coward" for not doing so, court records explained.

Officers then returned fire and retreated from the home. Five officers were injured in the shooting. One officer suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, another was shot in the chest and hip, and a third officer was shot in the hand.

Two other officers were shot in their bulletproof vests and transported to a St. Cloud Hospital but were later discharged. The sixth officer was not injured.

Holmberg was later taken into custody after a standoff with authorities. He told investigators he suffered a gunshot wound to the foot during the encounter, according to court records.