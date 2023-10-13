Suspect in Benton County officer involved shooting had history with law enforcement

The man accused of shooting and injuring five officers in Benton County Thursday was known to local law enforcement, according to Sheriff Troy Heck.

Authorities say 64-year-old Karl Holmberg opened fire on law enforcement officers as they attempted to execute a warrant at his Glendorado Township home. The suspect was eventually taken into custody after a stand-off lasting several hours.

Court records show Holmberg has a history of drug charges from 1986 to 2005.

In 1999, law enforcement executed a search warrant of the Glendorado Township home, after investigators said phone records indicated he made numerous long-distance calls on a daily basis to known and convicted narcotics traffickers. A search uncovered 240 grams of marijuana, a scale and paraphernalia. Marijuana has since been legalized in Minnesota.

In 2005, he was convicted of a fifth-degree possession charge. He was also convicted of cocaine possession in 1986.

In addition, police records show domestic abuse charges linked to other residents living at the Glendorado Township home.

Holmberg was taken into custody Thursday after a stand-off that lasted more than three hours. Police have yet to announce any charges in the case.

All five officers injured in the shooting suffered non-life threatening injuries.