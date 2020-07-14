Benjamin Crump to announce civil lawsuit against city of Minneapolis for George Floyd's death

article

George Floyd's family attorney Benjamin Crump and his co-counsel say they will announce a civil lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and its police officers Wednesday morning.

Joined by co-counsel Antonio Romanucci, Crump said he will announce the civil suit at a news conference at 11 a.m. in Minneapolis.

Last year, Justine Ruszcyk Damond’s family settled a civil lawsuit with the city of Minneapolis for $20 million, making it the largest police misconduct payout in Minnesota history.