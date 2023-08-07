Bear cub rescued from Chisago County neighborhood

article

A black bear cub was rescued from a neighborhood in Chisago County on Sunday.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call from someone in Rusheba Township who spotted a bear cub in a driveway that appeared to be injured or sick.

A deputy arrived to retrieve the bear which was he described as being in rough shape and likely separated from its mother several days ago, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The cub was taken to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Roseville for emergency care, and if the bear survives, it will be moved to Garrison, Minnesota, for further rehabilitation before being released into the wild.