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The Brief Authorities have identified the St. Louis County Sheriff's Deputy involved in a fatal shooting last week as Micah Hughes. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating a hit-and-run in Mountain Iron when they found a pickup truck tied to another case and the incident occurred. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office previously identified the man who was fatally shot as Nico Sacchetti, 37, of North Oaks.



Authorities have provided the identity of the deputy involved in a fatal shooting in St. Louis County that killed former Minnesota Gophers hockey player Nico Sacchetti.

Hibbing shooting deputy ID

What we know:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office deputy who used force during the Nov. 18 incident in Hibbing as Micah Hughes, who has four years of law enforcement experience. He has since been placed on critical incident leave by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office following the incident.

On Nov. 20, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who was fatally shot as Nico Sacchetti, 37, of North Oaks.

Hibbing fatal shooting

Dig deeper:

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, deputies first responded to a hit-and-run in Mountain Iron around 3 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2026. An investigation then led them to a confrontation on Highway 169 in Hibbing involving the same pickup truck suspected in the crash.

Authorities say a man, later identified as Sacchetti, grabbed a long gun from the tailgate area of his truck, leading the deputy to fire his weapon.

Sacchetti's hockey ties to Minnesota

Big picture view:

Sacchetti played high school hockey for Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl before joining the University of Minnesota from 2008 to 2012, appearing in 128 games. He finished his career at the U with 48 points, including 15 goals and 33 assists.

He was selected by the Dallas Stars in the second round of the 2007 NHL Draft, but he never played in the NHL, instead later playing four seasons overseas through 2015-16.