The Brief The Gophers football team travels to Wisconsin to close out the regular season Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium. Minnesota has won four of the last five games in the battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe. The Gophers earned bowl eligibility with last Saturday's win over Northwestern.



The University of Minnesota football team closes out its 2026 regular season on Friday against rival Wisconsin, and the annual battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe will be on national television.

Gophers at Wisconsin – How to watch

What: Minnesota Gophers at Wisconsin Badgers, Big Ten football

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27

Where: Camp Randall Stadium

TV: NBC, Peacock

The Gophers and Badgers will meet in their rivalry game at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Camp Randall Stadium. The game will air on NBC, and on Peacock, the network’s streaming service.

Gophers-Badgers storylines

Why you should care:

The Gophers are coming off a 20-17 walk-off win over Northwestern on Senior Day at Huntington Bank Stadium.

With just 27 seconds left in overtime, Drake Lindsey led the Gophers’ offense down the field and got in field goal position for Luke Drzewiecke, who nailed a 47-yard game-winner. Minnesota improved to 6-5 on the season, and became bowl eligible.

The Badgers are 7-4 on the season and are coming off a 42-14 win over Purdue. The Gophers have won four of the past five games in the series, and are looking to keep Paul Bunyan’s Axe in Minneapolis.

Gopher Pregame Show

Before kickoff Friday night, tune into the FOX 9 Gopher Pregame Show. It will air from 12-1 p.m. with FOX 9’s Pierre Noujaim, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard. We’ll also have a sit down interview with a current Gophers’ player, and the crew will talk Big Ten football, and what the College Football Playoff looks like.