Minnesota is diving straight into the holiday season this weekend with downtown festivities, small-town cheer, cultural celebrations and a little bit of the weird. From Nicollet Mall to Excelsior, there’s plenty happening around the metro and beyond.

Shine On Minneapolis Winter Kickoff

Nov. 27, 5-10 p.m.

Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

Free; more info at ShineOnMinneapolis.com

This free, all-ages block party launches Shine On Minneapolis with holiday tree lighting, music, giant winter games, family activities and the World Marshmallow Roasting Championship. Nicollet Mall will turn into a festive pedestrian stretch with art, entertainment and food and beverage offerings throughout the evening.

Christmas in Excelsior 2026

Nov. 27-28

Water Street, Excelsior

This two-day celebration brings classic holiday cheer and small-town charm to Excelsior. Expect a holiday market, live reindeer, roaming carolers, Santa Claus, horse-drawn carriage rides and seasonal eats along Water Street.

Cozy Market and Ornament Making

Nov. 28, noon-5 p.m.

1729 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis

$12 per ornament; no registration needed

This festive mini-market features a select group of local artists and makers, along with a drop-in ornament-making activity. It’s a simple way to shop locally and make your own holiday décor or gifts.

Minneapolis Krampus World Oddities Expo

Nov. 28-29, VIP 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; general admission 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, Minneapolis

Tickets at WORLDODDITIESEXPO.COM ; children 12 and under are free

The World Oddities Expo’s annual Minneapolis Krampus event mixes art, history, science and entertainment into a weekend built around the weird and macabre. Visitors can shop eclectic vendors, see the Deformed Exhibit, take WOE Labs classes and catch live stage performances throughout the day.

46th Annual Minnesota Hmong New Year

Nov. 28-29, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

St. Paul RiverCentre, St. Paul

This two-day celebration centers on Hmong culture, heritage and community under the theme "Preserve Our Past, Shaping Our Future." The event brings together families, artists, performers and businesses for live music, dance competition, food, vendors, arts, fashion and family-friendly entertainment.