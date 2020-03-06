BCA: 2 officers used Tasers during St. Cloud arrest that resulted in man's death

Investigators say two officers used their Tasers while trying to take a man, who later died, into custody in St. Cloud, Minnesota this week.

St. Cloud police say officers responded to an apartment on Wilson Avenue around 3:16 p.m. on Wednesday for a 911 call reporting an assault.

According to officers, in the initial calls, a woman reported 41-year-old David John Beckes was unresponsive and later suffered a seizure.

When he gained consciousness, the victim told police Beckes had then proceeded to attack and choke her.

When officers arrived at the apartment, police say no one came to the door and police eventually forced their way in.

Inside, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Beckes was in a bedroom and would not follow commands from police. While working to take him into custody, the BCA says Officers Jessica Schlieman and Brandon Leuthardt used their Tasers.

Following the arrest, the BCA says Beckes became unresponsive again. Police provided medical aid and Beckes was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital where he later died.

The BCA is now leading the investigation into his death. Right now, investigators are waiting on autopsy and toxicology results to determine exactly how Beckes died.

The woman who called 911 suffered minor injuries during the incident.

St. Cloud police do not use bodyworn cameras but the BCA says it is reviewing Taser cameras along with dash cam video and audio for the incident.

Officer Schlieman, a 24-year veteran of the department, and Officer Leuthardt, a four-year veteran, along with Officer Zachary Scholl have been placed on administrative leave per protocol, as the investigation is underway.