Basillica Block Party won’t return to Minneapolis, organizers say

The Brief Organizers of the Basilica Block Party in Minneapolis say they will no longer be hosting the summer concert in Minneapolis. The annual show had hit a rough stretch in recent years, pausing in 2025 to "reconsider their options" and canceling in 2020 due to COVID restrictions. The last version was held in 2024 in Boom Island Park, a new location that had many fans excited for a promising future.



After 25 years of running an annual summer concert in Minneapolis, the organizers behind the Basilica Block Party have announced it’s a wrap.

Basilica Block Party ending

What we know:

In a notice posted to its website, organizers of the event released the following statement: "For over 25 years, the Basilica Block Party brought together an extraordinary spirit of music and community in the Twin Cities. We are deeply grateful for the fans, the artists, and the support shown for our beloved Basilica."

The statement then notes that its 2024 version will be its last, saying it was, "concluding an incredible run and leaving a lasting legacy in our community."

The festival, first launched in 1995, has seen several iterations – from the parking lot of the Basilica of St. Mary, to Loring Park, to most recently, Boom Island Park in 2024.

In 2025, organizers said they would "pause" the event, which was held the year prior at Boom Island Park featuring the Goo Goo Dolls and the Fray on Friday and Counting Crows the following day – a performance that was sadly cut short due to rain.

A statement provided to FOX 9 at the time said that although the 2024 version of the concert series was a "success on many fronts", they would be considering "new options and looking forward to an even brighter future in 2026."

The move followed a return after a previous two-year hiatus, and a move from Loring Park, where it was previously held.

The festival was forced to cancel in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and had lower attendance than expected in 2021.

What they're saying:

"The Basilica Block Party was a defining Minneapolis event and part of our city’s strong music identity," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement to FOX 9. "While I am sad the event will not return, I am hopeful our community will come together to support and attend a catalog of summer events like the upcoming Prince sing-a-long, the Taste of Minnesota, the possible return of Dinner du Nord, and MODE Festival."

Dig deeper:

Proceeds of the event have historically been funneled to the Basilica Landmark – whose mission is "to preserve, restore, and advance The Basilica of St. Mary and its campus" – and The Basilica’s St. Vincent de Paul outreach program, which provides services to those in need.