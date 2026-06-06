GOP lawmaker charged with DWI last session no longer seeking reelection

The Brief Minnesota GOP House Rep. Elliott Engen no longer intends to seek reelection in House District 36A, representing Centerville, Circle Pines and Lino Lakes in Anoka County, as well as North Oaks and parts of White Bear Township in Ramsey County. Last fall, Rep. Engen announced his campaign for State Auditor, saying in the position he would seek to expand the office and increase accountability. However, he failed to meet the deadline to formally run for that position. During the last legislative session, he and Rep. Walter Hudson faced an ethics committee hearing after Engen was charged with DWI during an incident in which he was "sober-cabbing" them home, but registered a .13 blood-alcohol content level. The latest development effectively means Engen went from running for state auditor, to running for his old seat, to not running at all.



Minnesota GOP lawmaker Elliot Engen, who was charged with DWI last session, is no longer filing to seek reelection for his seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Elliott Engen drops out

What we know:

As of June 5, 2026, Engen's name no longer appears on the Minnesota State Auditors candidate filings website.

The revocation means he has withdrawn from 36A, no longer intending to seek reelection to represent Centerville, Circle Pines and Lino Lakes in Anoka County, as well as North Oaks and parts of White Bear Township in Ramsey County during the general election on Nov. 3, 2026.

Dig deeper:

In October 2025, Engen announced a campaign for State Auditor, saying in the position he would seek to expand the office and increase accountability – joining the race to be Minnesota’s next "financial watchdog."

However, on June 2, 2026, the deadline to file to run in the general election in November had passed and Engen had failed to formally file the paperwork needed to.

The latest development effectively means Engen went from running for state auditor, to running for his old seat, to not running at all.

Elliott Engen DWI

The backstory:

Despite his proclamation to root out fraud this legislative session as he campaigned for the new position, Engen seemingly became more known this legislative session for his acts outside the Minnesota capitol complex.

In April, Engen faced an ethics committee hearing after he was arrested and charged with DWI following being pulled over in the early morning hours of March 27 for speeding, expired registration and a broken headlight.

A police report related to the arrest shows Engen initially denied drinking, but later admitted to consuming two 12-ounce Coors Lights. He ultimately underwent sobriety tests and failed, registering a .13 blood-alcohol content level on breath tests.

A police report also shows Rep. Walter Hudson was in the vehicle with Rep. Engen, who said he was "sober-cabbing" them home.

Both Republicans had been photographed drinking at a bar shortly after leaving during the middle of an education committee hearing.