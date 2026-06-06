Patriotic Kenny memorial: Hundreds honor Navy veteran, TikTok icon

The Brief Family, friends, veterans and supporters honored Kenneth Jary, known as "Patriotic Kenny," at a memorial service in Vadnais Heights on Saturday. Jary was a Navy veteran and social media figure who helped provide mobility scooters to fellow veterans through the Patriotic Kenny Foundation. The foundation plans to donate 250 scooters to veterans in honor of America's 250th birthday.



Hundreds gathered to celebrate the life of Kenneth Jary, better known as "Patriotic Kenny," a Navy veteran and social media figure remembered for his kindness and dedication to helping others.

Remembering a beloved veteran and community figure

What we know:

Jary, who served in the Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis, became known to millions as "Patriotic Kenny" after a video about his broken mobility scooter went viral five years ago. That moment sparked a TikTok community of more than three million followers.

Jary's son, Michael Jary, shared, "His name was Kenneth Jary. Many of you may have known him as patriotic Kenny. He will always be my best friend. He will always be my hero. I love you, Dad. Thank you for the memories, the lessons, and the example you set."

He was celebrated not just as a social media personality, but as a father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. The memorial service brought together both his family and the many people he inspired online.

A lasting legacy of service and support

Local perspective:

Through the Patriotic Kenny Foundation, Jary worked to provide mobility scooters to veterans, helping many regain freedom and independence.

One veteran, Dan, said, "He was just full of kindness and gratitude. It made me feel that I had a buddy, and I needed it. And it just lightened up my life, because without this scooter I wouldn’t have the freedom that I used to have."

In March, Jary announced he had lung cancer.

Two months later, he died.

Saturday's celebration of life ended with a flyover, honoring a man who spent his life serving others.

Michael Jary said, "I know my dad is looking down and happy as he could ever be, seeing what we're doing today."

The foundation's goal is to provide 250 mobility scooters to veterans in honor of America's 250th birthday, ensuring Jary's mission of service continues.

The celebration highlighted the impact Jary had on veterans and supporters across the country, with many expressing gratitude for his generosity and spirit.

For more information on the foundation click here.