New wildfires reported in BWCA, public asked to avoid area for now

The Brief Two new wildfires have been reported in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area of northern Minnesota, according to the U.S. Forest Service department. One wildfire had been located near the east end of Lac La Croix (22 miles east of Crane Lake), while a second had been located east of Loon Lake (11 miles east of Crane Lake) on the LaCroix Ranger. District. Authorities are asking to the public to avoid the areas as they work on firefighting efforts.



The U.S. Forest Service—Superior National Forest is reporting two new wildfires in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) of northern Minnesota, while asking the public to avoid the new areas of caution.

New BWCA wildfires reported

What we know:

The department said Saturday afternoon that one wildfire had been located near the east end of Lac La Croix (22 miles east of Crane Lake).

Meanwhile, a second had been located east of Loon Lake (11 miles east of Crane Lake) on the LaCroix Ranger District.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say that firefighting resources are currently assessing suppression options, and the public is asked to stay out of the area for their safety and firefighter safety.

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and drones are currently not allowed near the fire area, and are illegal in federally designated wilderness areas, the department says.

Big picture view:

Earlier this spring, several wildfires were reported in the region that have since been extinguished, burning hundreds of acres in the process.

What's next:

The department says more information will be provided as it becomes available.