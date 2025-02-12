Basilica Block Party ‘pauses’ 2025 event as organizers consider options

The Brief A fan-favorite music festival since 1995, the Basilica Block Party, will be "paused" in 2025. A statement provided to FOX 9 says that although the 2024 version of the concert series was a "success on many fronts", they would be considering "new options and looking forward to an even brighter future in 2026." In 2024, organizers moved the event to Boom Island Park in Minneapolis after a two-year hiatus and a history of it being held on campus grounds in Loring Park.



The popular Basilica Block Party music festival in Minneapolis that was held at Boom Island Park in 2024 has announced it will "pause" its 2025 event as organizers "consider new options" for 2026.

Basilica Block Party paused

Dig deeper:

In a statement provided to FOX 9, organizers said that although the 2024 version of the concert series was a "success on many fronts", they would be considering "new options and looking forward to an even brighter future in 2026."

While decisions are being made, the 2025 event will not happen.

"The Basilica Block Party has had a great history and legacy over the past 30 years in Minneapolis. I am excited to see what the future holds as we consider new possibilities and partnerships." Said Fr. Daniel Griffith, pastor and rector of the Basilica of Saint Mary, in the statement.

Beginning in 1995, the annual block party had become a summer favorite for many music fans.

Basilica moves to Boom Island Park in 2024

The backstory:

In February 2024, event organizers announced the location for the 2024 Basilica Block Party would move to Boom Island Park in Minneapolis, after previously being held for years on its campus grounds in Loring Park.



The announcement came after a two-year hiatus for the festival – after the 2022 version organizers took a hiatus to "re-think the event."

The festival was forced to cancel in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and had lower attendance than expected in 2021.



Then, in March 2024, event organizers announced a two-day lineup that featured the Goo Goo Dolls and the Fray on Friday, Aug. 2 and Counting Crows on Aug. 3.

In the past, proceeds of the event have been funneled to the Basilica Landmark – whose mission is "to preserve, restore, and advance The Basilica of St. Mary and its campus" – and The Basilica’s St. Vincent de Paul outreach program, which provides services to those in need.