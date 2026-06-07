Prince's birthday: Weeklong celebration wraps up on Sunday

The Brief Sunday, June 7 marks what would have been Prince’s 68th birthday. Minneapolis hosted a weeklong celebration, including a block party and a concert at the Armory. The festivities honor Prince’s legacy 10 years after his passing.



Fans in Minneapolis are coming together on Sunday to celebrate what would have been Prince’s 68th birthday after a week-long celebration honoring the late singer.

Weeklong festivities honor Prince’s legacy

The backstory:

Sunday caps off a week of events in the Twin Cities honoring Prince.

Minneapolis hosted a massive block party on Saturday, drawing crowds to honor the late music icon’s impact on music and the community. (Liam Reszetar)

Minneapolis hosted a massive block party on Saturday, drawing crowds to honor the late music icon’s impact on music and the community. City officials say about 7.500 people attended the block party and sing-along downtown. Minneapolis police say it's the largest crowd gathering they've had since Prince died in 2016.

Authorities say there were no behavioral incidents. The crowd was good and happy, and turned over two to three times.

"It was a wonderful, joyous event honoring the legacy of Minneapolis’ own, Prince," officials said.

Big picture view:

Sunday also marks the final day of the week-long Prince Celebration 2026 in Minneapolis. Events on Sunday include the Prince Celebration of Life 10th Year Anniversary Concert at the Armory and community activations at the George Floyd, Renee Good, and Alex Pretti memorials.

There will also be an open house at Paisley Park from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Celebration highlights and community impact

Why you should care:

Prince’s influence on music and culture in Minneapolis and beyond remains strong a decade after his passing, making this celebration a significant moment for fans and the city.

The week’s events have brought together people of all ages, reflecting on Prince’s artistry and the ways he shaped the local and global music scene.

What's next:

This week, the Prince Estate announce the release of a new collection of unreleased Prince tracks spanning his career from the vault.

The album, titled "Timeless," is set to be released on August 28 and will feature ten rare and previously unreleased recordings made between 1977 and 2016.

The tracklist includes:

1. I Am You - 1977

2. Tick Tick Bang - 1981

3. Heaven - 1985

4. I Wonder - 1989

5. With This Tear - 1991

6. Stone - 1995

7. Calabama - 2003

8. The Guilty Ones - 2007

9. Bestest Friend - 2012

10. How Come You Don't Call Me Anymore? (Live) - 2016