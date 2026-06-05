Minnesota woman climber dies in incident at Devil's Lake State Park

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The Brief Audrie Pelosi, a Duluth native, died while rock climbing at Devil's Lake State Park on May 30. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $26,000 to help support her loved ones after her death. The Wisconsin DNR says it is investigating the circumstances of the incident.



Minnesota's climbing community is mourning the loss of Audrie Pelosi, who died in a rock climbing incident at Devil's Lake State Park.

Community rallies to honor Audrie Pelosi

What we know:

Pelosi passed away at Devil's Lake State Park, about 20 miles south of Wisconsin Dells, on May 30. She was known as "a cornerstone of the local climbing, cycling, and snowboarding scene," according to a GoFundMe campaign set up to help with burial and service costs. The campaign has raised $26,109, far surpassing its $5,000 goal, to support her significant others.

Pelosi was born in Duluth and grew up in the area before moving to Baraboo, Wisconsin, near Devil's Lake State Park.

Her obituary described her as someone who "pursued a life filled with adventure, connection, and purpose, always seeking the next mountain to climb, trail to ride, or snow-covered slope to explore."

Dig deeper:

Devil's Lake State Park is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts and is well-known among climbers in the region.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it is investigating what led to Pelosi's death during the rock climbing outing. No further details about the circumstances have been released.

What's next:

A funeral will be held in Baraboo on Saturday, June 6, with a Celebration of Life planned in Duluth at a later date.