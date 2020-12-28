Barn fire kills 1,000 goats, other animals in western Minnesota

Authorities say a barn fire on a Minnesota farm killed 1,000 goats and other animals last week.

According to the owner's Facebook post, a large fire started at the Cornerstone Farm's dairy barn in Henning at about 3 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said along with the goats, the owners lost a dog, 15 peacocks and at least two tractors in the fire.

Officials said the fire is under investigation, but it doesn't appear suspicious.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.