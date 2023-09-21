Barenaked Ladies heading to Minnesota

article

Rock band Barenaked Ladies are coming to Minnesota in December. Get into the holiday spirit as the Canadian quartet performs fan favorites from the "Barenaked for the Holidays" album during their Hometown Holiday show at Mystic Lake Casino.

The show takes place at the Mystic Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

Tickets will be available by 10 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2023 with a starting price of $59. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit MysticLake.com for more details.