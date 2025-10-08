Shooting in downtown Minneapolis kills 1, injures 3 others

The Brief A shooting in downtown Minneapolis left one man dead and several others injured late Tuesday night. Police said the shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. near 4th Street and 5th Avenue South. Further details have not been released.



A late-night shooting in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday left one man dead and three others injured.

Fatal downtown Minneapolis shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. near 4th street and 5th Avenue South, close to City Hall and the federal courthouse.

Authorities confirmed the shooting left one man dead, and left two women and one man injured. Authorities did not share the extent of the victim's injuries or their current condition.

Minneapolis police at the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown Minneapolis. (FOX 9)

What we don't know:

Minneapolis police were investigating the scene overnight and closed off a section of 4th Street outside a bar. Authorities have not yet released the circumstances of the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.